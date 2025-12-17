1000 students get SPES pay

Some 1,000 students in Candaba town received financial assistance on Tuesday, December 16, under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES).

The program is implemented by the municipal government in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Each beneficiary received P11,070 in wages after completing temporary employment with the municipal government.

Of the total amount, 60 percent or P6,642 was funded by the local government. The remaining 40 percent or P4,428, was provided by DOLE.

The ceremonial payout was led by Mayor Rene Maglanque, Vice Mayor Thelma Macapagal, and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Maglanque said the program aims to help Candaba students in their school expenses.

The mayor reiterated his priority to provide access to education to help them get better opportunities in the future.

“Simula nang ako ay maupo bilang mayor, isa sa aking hangarin ay kahit isang bata sa bawat pamilya sa Candaba ay makapagtapos ng pag-aaral para sa kanilang kinabukasan,” Maglanque said.