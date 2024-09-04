100K families in CL affected by “Enteng”

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — More than 100,000 families in Central Luzon were affected by Tropical Depression "Enteng," according to a report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (RDRRMO).

The RDRRMO said a total of 103,192 families or 345,603 persons from 292 barangays in the region were affected by the weather disturbance as of Wednesday morning.

Of this figure, some 2,931 families or 9,746 individuals were evacuated to safer areas, the RDRRMO added.

Some 82 barangays in the region were reportedly flooded due to high tide and monsoon rains enhanced by tropical depression “Enteng”.

The RDRRMO said 10 houses in Aurora, Bulacan and Pampanga were totally damaged.

It added that 51 partially damaged houses were recorded in the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga and Zambales.