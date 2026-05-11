102-K CL folks arrested under Safer Cities Program

More than 102,000 individuals were apprehended by police in Central Luzon during the intensified checkpoint and police visibility efforts under the Safer Cities Program of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said a total of 102,014 violators were recorded from April 6 to May 7, 2026.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the operations were carried out under a “90% deployed, 10% stay-behind” deployment scheme.

Mendez said chiefs of police supervise checkpoints to ensure proper implementation of security measures and response capability.

The PRO 3 recorded traffic and city ordinance violations with 29,767 offenders, followed by drinking and smoking in public places with 28,937 violators.

Police also recorded 21,092 minors violating curfew hours and 16,024 individuals roaming the streets without valid reason.

Some 31,705 violators were fined, generating a total of P11.9 million in penalties

The PRO 3 said that 70,309 individuals were warned and released after proper documentation and orientation on existing ordinances.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office logged the highest number of violators with 24,963, followed by Bulacan with 20,227 and Pampanga with 17,081.

Mendez reminded police personnel assigned in checkpoints and field operations to remain professional, follow proper procedures, and uphold human rights at all times.