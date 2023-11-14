107 CL agrarian reform beneficiaries to showcase products in trade fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---After the high revenue generating success of micro, small, and medium enterprises from Central Luzon during last month's 25th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair, it will now be the turn of Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) beneficiaries in the region to showcase their products.

This was announced by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Central Luzon, which said on Monday that some 107 agrarian reform program beneficiaries will participate in the 6th CARP Regional Trade Fair to be held on November 16 to 19, 2023 at Marquee Mall in Angeles City.

The CARP Regional Trade Fair aims to create an effective promotion and selling platform to help the region’s agrarian reform communities find wider reach of markets for their products thereby providing opportunities to micro, small and medium enterprises to link with more buyers for sustained generation of sales, the DTI said.

Themed “Negosyo ng Niyog: Tagumpay na Kwento,” the trade fair will showcase products made of coconut and coconut by-products in support of the coconut farmers in Central Luzon.

The CARP trade fair will also feature other agricultural products, processed foods, handicrafts, woodcraft, wearables, gifts and holiday decors, bamboo and rattan products, and cosmetic products.

The agency said that the trade fair aims to increase awareness of the public on the various products derived from the coconut tree while providing wider exposure to the produce of coconut farmers in Central Luzon.