10K join Cloudstaff summer party

Cloudstaff has proven itself as one of the fastest growing business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in the country following its recent post-summer treat to its employees and their families.

Cloudstaff rented Aqua Planet, known to be one of the biggest waterpark in Asia, for three days to hold the exclusive event.

“It’s a chance for us to bring all our Cloudstaffers together to say ‘thank you’ to them. This is our way of showing our staff appreciation because they are powering hundreds and hundreds of businesses all around the world and we’re so grateful for them,” Cloudstaff Experience Director Toby Longhurst shared.

Held on August 16, 17, and 23, the “Cloudstaff Global Fiesta” brought together 10,000 individuals from different cities in the country for a summer bash filled with fun, food, and festivities.

Staff and their families enjoyed full access to world-class pools, thrilling slides, and exciting attractions, plus overflowing food and drinks to everyone.

Cloudstaff also raffled off prizes for its staff including their families. Raffle winners took home the latest-model gadgets and cash prizes.

Cloudstaff also hosted micro-team building events for their staff in other locations including Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Leyte, Baguio, and La Union.

Established by Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Ernst in 2005, Cloudstaff is committed to provide exceptional workforce solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on employee well-being and community engagement, Cloudstaff aims to be the number one workplace in the Philippines.

Cloudstaff boasts over 6,380 staff working from nine world class offices and work-from-home setups.

The company has been awarded as one of the "Best Company to Work for in Asia 2024” by HR Asia for four consecutive years now.

The award recognizes companies with the best human resource practices and high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures.

Cloudstaff offices are located in Australia, London, and the Philippines including Clark, Angeles City, Pasig City, Makati City, Ortigas Center, Cebu City, Baguio City, and Davao City.

Individuals who are interested to join Cloudstaff may visit: https://cloudstaff.careers/