10th regional organic agri congress held

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday, Oct. 17, led the opening of the 10th Regional Organic Agriculture Congress in Santa Ana town which aims to promote the benefits and potential of organic farming among farmers and communities.

The event was held at the St. Isidore The Farmer and Resort in Barangay San Isidro.

This year’s event runs with the theme “Kabuhayang OA, Kinabukasang OK: PGS Pinalakas para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

There were dscussions and recognition of exemplary organic farmers in the third region

“The purpose of this congress is to strengthen the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) to promote organic farming and create abundant livelihoods for local communities,” the DA added.

The congress is in line with the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010, also known as Republic Act No. 10068.

The law aims to “foster the practice of organic agriculture.”

The DA added that the law “encourages the participation of indigenous organic farmers in promoting their sustainable practices."

"It further promotes community-based organic agriculture systems, which include farmer-produced organic soil amendments, bio-control agents, and other farm inputs.”