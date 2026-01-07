11-M children target of 'Ligtas Tigdas’ vax

An estimated 11 million children across the country will be vaccinated against measles (tigdas), rubella (tigdas-hangin) and other contagious diseases starting January 19 this year.

This was disclosed by the Department of Health (DOH), which said that its “Ligtas Tigdas” program will be implemented nationwide to protect children from diseases that can lead to serious complications.

Measles and rubella can cause pneumonia, diarrhea, blindness, and even death, particularly among young children.

The agency stressed that vaccination remains the most effective protection against these diseases.

The Ligtas Tigdas campaign will be conducted to strengthen population immunity and prevent outbreaks.

The DOH targets to vaccinate about 5.6 million children in Luzon, 2.8 million in Mindanao, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and 1.9 million in Visayas.

Under the campaign, children aged six to 59 months, or up to five years old, will be vaccinated regardless of their previous vaccination status, in addition to the routine measles vaccination given to infants at nine and 12 months old.