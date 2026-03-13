11 persons arrested for illegal drugs: PPO

The Pampanga police announced the arrest of 11 persons and confiscation of illegal drugs worth P427,040.

This, following a series of anti-drug operations on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said operatives of the City of San Fernando police arrested a man and confiscated 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000.

The city police also caught two persons and seized three grams of illegal drugs worth some P20,400 in a separate operation.

On the same day, the Mabalacat City police arrested three persons and seized 20 grams of shabu worth P136,000.

Operatives of the Sto. Tomas police arrested a person in possession of 10.30 grams of shabu worth P70,040.

The Bacolor Municipal Police Station arrested one suspect and confiscated 3.5 grams of suspected shabu worth P23,800.

The Arayat police also arrested an individual and seized one gram of suspected shabu worth P6,800.

Authorities from the Magalang and Sta. Rita police, on the other hand, arrested two wanted persons for frustrated homicide and theft respectively.

“With our common objective, we are always ensuring the welfare of the present generation and those to come, through our synchronized undertakings strengthened by our guiding principle: Excellence is Our Baseline, Service is Our Legacy,” Marcelo said.