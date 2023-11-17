112 village officials in Santo Tomas take oath

STO. TOMAS -- Officials of the seven villages in this municipality took their oath of office on Thursday morning.

Fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc sworn in the total 112 new barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan council members at the Municipal Multi-Purpose Center.

The event was witnessed by Governor Dennis Pineda and Mayor Johnny Sambo, along with members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Sambo urged the new public servants to be transparent and honest in their governance.

"Naniniwala po ako na kapag tapat ka sa panunungkulan, maibibigay mo ang nararapat na serbisyo para sa iyong barangay at sa aming bayan," he said.

The mayor also asked for their support to the programs implemented by the municipal government.

"Ngayon kasama ko na silang magtatrabaho para sa aming bayan, lalo na sa kanilang mga barangay. Hiling ko po ay magtulungan kami para sa progreso ng aming bayan," he said.