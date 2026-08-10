₱11.6-M shabu concealed in car parts seized in Clark

The Bureau of Customs – Port of Clark, in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID), intercepted a shipment containing 1,706 grams of shabu worth ₱11,600,800.00.

The agency said the shipment originated from South Africa and was bound for Angeles City, Pampanga.

The shipment underwent regular clearance procedures until the BOC’s X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) detected suspicious images inside the declared car parts.

A subsequent K-9 sniff test indicated the presence of illegal drugs, prompting the assigned Customs Examiner to conduct a 100% physical examination.

During the examination, authorities discovered two engine pistons and one tensioner pulley kit with 17 packages containing white substance.

Initial screening using a Rigaku Spectrometer indicated the presence of methamphetamine, the BOC said.

Samples of the drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for laboratory examination.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) was issued against the shipment for violations of Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 paragraphs (f), (i), and (l)(3) and (4) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, as amended, the BOC said. |via BOC