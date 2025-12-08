126 erring cops in CL penalized

A total of 126 police officers in Central Luzon have been penalized under the internal cleansing campaign of Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) implemented over the past six months.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, PRO-3 director, reported that 54 personnel were dismissed, 58 suspended, and 14 demoted from June 19 to December 6, 2025.

He said the penalties were imposed following administrative cases and complaints that found the officers guilty of violating police regulations and ethical standards.

Peñones added that the disciplinary actions reflect PRO-3’s push for accountability and professionalism within the ranks.

The police official said that policemen who fail to uphold their oath “will face consequences” in order to protect public trust.

Peñones assured the public

that the regional police’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct will continue through monitoring and strict enforcement.