12K Bicol residents benefit from Pampanga relief op

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Provincial Government of Pampanga said its relief operations in the Bicol Region had benefitted at least 12,000 residents who were recently affected by the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Kristine.

Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the distribution of the food items on behalf of the Kapampangan people.

The governor was assisted by

Pampanga Mayors League President and Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Special Assistant to the Governor and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Chief Angelina Blanco, and Acting Provinicial Social Welfare and Development Office head Fe Manarang.

The Pampanga officials turned over some 6,000 food packs to the municipality of Milaor on Saturday, October 9.

Pineda encouraged Bicolanos to remain resilient. The residents thanked Pampanga for the help they received.

“Hindi po namin akalain na may bubuhos pang biyaya sa amin. Maraming salamat po sa tulong na binigay ninyo sa amin mula pa sa Pampanga,” said Jun Caseres, a resident from Milaor.

Pineda thanked Bicolanos for sending coconut husks that were used as booms to prevent oil spill from a sunken ship in Bataan province.

The oil spill threatened to contaminate the Pampanga Bay, the governor said.

“Ito lang po nakaraan na may lumubog po na barko, nagkaroon po ng banta ng oil spill sa probinsya po namin. Nangailangan po kami ng coconut husks para gawing spill booms. Wala po kaming makuhanan. Dito po sa inyo napakarami. Ang mayor niyo po ang isa sa mga tumulong samin at walang sabi- sabi ay nagpadala po ng coconut husk,” he shared.

Accompanying Governor Delta in the Pampanga delegation are 132 personnel from the provincial government, the Highway Patrol Group, and the Pampanga Police Office.

With this assistance, the provincial government of Pampanga said that "it seeks to bring renewed hope and resilience to the people of Bicol, exemplifying the unwavering support Kapampangans offer to fellow Filipinos in times of adversity."