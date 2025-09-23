13 CL cops injured in Manila protest rally

Some 13 police officers from Central Luzon were injured during protest actions in Mendiola, Manila, on September 21, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, PRO-3 director, said the injured personnel were immediately given medical treatment and now in stable condition.

The CL cops were part of the troops deployed to assist in the security of the demonstrations against alleged anomalies and corruption in government.

Peñones said the command will continue to provide assistance to the officers.

“We stand in solidarity with our injured personnel and commend their dedication and bravery in the line of duty. PRO3 will provide all necessary assistance to ensure their recovery and well-being,” he said.

Meanwhile, Peñones said protest actions held in various parts of Central Luzon were peaceful, without major incidents.

He added that police units in the region coordinated with local government officials and civic leaders to ensure public safety.

Peñones said that maximum tolerance and respect for human rights were observed in all operations.

“We thank the people of Region 3 for their cooperation and discipline, which greatly contributed to the maintenance of peace and order during this significant commemoration,” the police official added.