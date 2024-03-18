13 ex-rebels surrender

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Former members of leftist groups recently surrendered to the government, police officials in Central Luzon said.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office III (PRO-3), said a total of 13 individuals from across the region came forward over the period of March 11 to 16.

Four individuals surrendered to authorities in Bataan, four in Tarlac, two in Pampanga, one in Nueva Ecija, and one in Aurora, Hidalgo said.

Another former rebel chose to surrender through the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3.

The ex-rebels also surrendered to authorities several firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive materials.

Hidalgo thanked the former rebels for their cooperation to the government's efforts against insurgency.

He commended the surrenderers for their "courageous choice to embrace the path of peace and progress."