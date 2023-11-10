13 LGUs bag Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit award

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Thirteen local government units in Pampanga were named 2022 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit Passer by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The municipality of San Luis scored the highest in the province with 94%, followed by Magalang with 93%, City of San Fernando with 92.92%, Arayat with 92.1%, Lubao with 91.91%, and Mabalacat City with 91%.

Candaba town was also among the passers with a 90.54% score, along with towns of Guagua (89.84%), Porac (89.93%), Floridablanca (88.9%), Apalit and Sto. Tomas (88.2%), and Mexico (86.85%).

Angeles City was included in the list of passers with a score of 92.46%.

The 2022 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit awardees in Pampanga were among the total 75 passers in Central Luzon.