137 bedridden seniors get financial assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Governor Dennis Pineda led the distribution of financial assistance to 137 senior citizens, who are currently bedridden due to illnesses and old age.

The beneficiaries, who came from Magalang town, received P2,000 each from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The distribution was held at the Magalang Town Plaza. The families and representatives of the beneficiaries attended the event.

This is part of the quarterly assistance of the Capitol to the elderly and their families.

The representatives of the elderly received aids which were personally distributed by Governor Pineda, along with Board Member Cherry Manalo and Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson.

In 2023, the provincial government approved additional funding for the financial assistance of bedridden senior citizens.

The aid for the elderly increased from P1,000 to P2,000 per quarter.