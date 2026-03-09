1,394 senior citizens in Pampanga honored

A total of 1,394 senior citizens in Pampanga were honored and given cash gifts in recognition of their contributions to society.

The event took place at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Monday, with 100-year-old Lucia Arcilla receiving her ₱100,000 cash gift from the National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC) Region 3 and the provincial government.

Lola Lucia was among the three centenarians who were awarded ₱100,000 each.

Some 1,391 senior citizens aged 85, 90, and 95 received ₱10,000 each during the event.

On behalf of Governor Lilia Pineda, the distribution was led by NCSC Central Luzon director Emmanuel E. Daez, CESO IV, and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manalang.

The activity is part of the first-quarter implementation of Republic Act No. 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Act, which allows senior citizens to receive cash assistance prior to reaching 100 years of age.

Under the law, senior citizens aged 85, 90, and 95 may apply four to six months before their milestone birthdays to receive ₱10,000, while centenarians continue to receive ₱100,000 in recognition of their exceptional milestone.

Senior citizens aged 95 and above benefit from a ₱100,000 cash incentive provided by Governor Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda through Ordinance No. 679.

The NCSC office has been relocated within the Pampanga Capitol to streamline the submission of requirements.

Senior citizens aged 85, 90, 95, and 100 are encouraged to visit the NCSC office at the Pampanga Capitol to apply for the cash assistance program.

(via Pampanga PIO)