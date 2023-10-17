13,000 Angeles seniors to get free flu, pneumonia vax

ANGELES CITY— The city government here is set to administer free anti-flu and anti-pneumonia vaccines to 13,000 senior citizens beginning on October 18, 2023.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said he directed the City Health Office, the Gender and Development Office, and Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to fast-track the vaccinations of the seniors.

The said offices were ordered to conduct the simultaneous vaccination at the city's six Rural Health Units.

Six teams composed of healthcare professionals and workers were assigned and deployed for the project.

The teams from CHO, GAD, and ACDRRMO will be supervised by Lazatin's Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel.

Lazatin will personally visit the seniors on their scheduled administration of vaccines at the RHUs.

The areas covered under the program are the RHU 1 Sto. Domingo Main Health Center which covers senior citizens from Lourdes Sur, Pulungbulu, San Jose, San Nicolas, and Sto. Rosario; RHU 2 in Lourdes NorthWest catering barangays Anunas, Cuatan, Cutcut, Pampang, and Sta. Trinidad; RHU 3 located in Lourdes Sur East, which can attend to elderly from barangays Agapito Del Rosario, Claro M. Recto, Malabanias, Sta. Teresita, and Virgen Delos Remedios.

The RHU 4 in Barangay Balibago covers 60-65 years old Angeleños coming from Amsic, Margot, and Sapangbato; while RHU 5 in Pandan will cater to seniors in Capaya, Mining, Ninoy Aquino, Salapungan, Sto. Cristo, and Tabun; and RHU 6 in Pulung Cacutud, with four remaining barangays are under its care — Cutud, Pulung Cacutud, Pulung Maragul, and Sapalibutad.

Guevarra encouraged senior citizens to avail the free vaccines saying it will serve as a shield against viruses.

Since 2019, all senior citizens have regularly been receiving free anti-flu and anti-pneumonia vaccines.

Aside from this, the Office for the Senior Citizen Affairs regularly visits the elderly to distribute cash aid and Vitamin C supplements.

In 2022, a total of 40,159 registered senior citizens from the 33 barangays in the city received cash aid and Vitamin C supplements.