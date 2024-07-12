14 provinces get mobile clinics

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Fourteen provinces in Northern Luzon on Wednesday, July 10, received Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinics.

Representatives from the provincial governments of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Apayao, Cagayan, Quirino, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya received the mobile clinics.

The units were turned over to them by First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Clark Freeport.

This comes after the First Lady handed over the mobile clinics of the seven provinces of Central Luzon including Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales last month.

Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinics are fully equipped for medical, diagnostic, and referral services to bring healthcare to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

The clinics are part of the First Lady's Lab For All, a health and social program in communities.