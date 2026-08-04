14 villages flooded

Fourteen barangays in Pampanga were flooded as of Tuesday morning, August 4.

This was reported by the Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The flooding affected Barangays San Pedro, Sta. Rita, San Isidro, Sta. Maria, and Sto. Domingo in Minalin.

Portions of Barangays Caduang Tete, Mataguiti, San Francisco, San Jose, San Roque, Saplad David, Tacasan, and Telacsan in Macabebe, as well as Barangay San Matias in Sto. Tomas were also flooded.

The PDRRMO said the flooding was due to high tide and continuous rains brought about by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Luis.

Meanwhile, face-to-face classes were suspended Tuesday in Mabalacat City and the towns of San Simon and Magalang due to inclement weather.