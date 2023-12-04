15 LGUs win SGLG award

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Fifteen local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga were announced winners of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award.

The SGLG is an award, incentive, honor, and recognition-based program of the Department of Interior and Local Government for LGUs that continuously improve their performance and attain progress.

Under the SGLG program, LGUs must pass good governance indicators such as financial administration and sustainability; disaster preparedness; social protection and sensitivity; health compliance and responsiveness; sustainable education; business-friendliness and competitiveness; safety, peace and order; environmental management; tourism, heritage development, culture and arts and youth development.

The LGUs that won the award include Apalit, Arayat, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Mabalacat City, Magalang, Mexico, Minalin, Porac, City of San Fernando, San Luis, San Simon, and Sto. Tomas.

The 15 awardees in Pampanga are among the total 493 LGUs across the country who won the SGLG award this year.