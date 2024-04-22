15 nabbed in Angeles for illegal gambling

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 15 individuals involved in illegal gambling were recently arrested by local police in Angeles City.

Colonel Amado Mendoza Jr., director of Angeles City police, said the suspects were collared in several operations launched in barangays Malabanias, Agapito del Rosario, Ninoy Aquino, and Pampang.

The identity of the arrested individuals were withheld pending investigation, Mendoza said.

He added that nearly P7,000 cash bets, playing cards and coins were recovered during the operation.

Mendoza said the Angeles City police will continue to enforce measures to eradicate all forms of illegal activities.

“Our goal is to continue to revitalize our anti-criminality campaigns to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order in Angeles City,” he said.