15 remote schools in Aurora provided internet service

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Fifteen remote schools in Aurora province now have internet connectivity, courtesy of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The agency provided each school with a Starlink kit from SpaceX consisting of a satellite dish and router with a one-year free internet subscription and wi-fi extender.

The internet connectivity will allow teachers and students to explore digital media resources and access vast amounts of information beyond traditional textbooks.

"This project provides access to an efficient internet connection, giving schools the opportunity to keep up with the current teaching methods. And with this, students may be able to participate in online interactive courses,” the DOST said.

The schools which received the Starlink kit are Calaocan Integrated School, Diniog National High School, Diagyan National High School, Dimanayat Integrated School, Cabog Integrated School, San Ildefonso Elementary School, Dumaguipo Elementary School, and Ura Elementary School.

Dikapinisan Elementary School, Dianao Elementary School, Diarabasin Elementary School, Dimotol Elementary School, Kalapnit Elementary School, Suguit National High School, and Mangitahan Elementary School were also given access to the internet via the Starlink kit.

The 15 schools comprise the second batch to receive Starlink kits.

Some 11 remote schools in the province were provided with the kits last year.

The DOST allotted P1.563 million for the project under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program.

This project facilitates the transfer of technologies to identified communities along the areas of education, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, disaster risk reduction, and industry development or livelihood.