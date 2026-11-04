1,503 wanted persons arrested in Oct: PRO3

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has recorded 1,503 wanted-person arrests in October 2026.

This figure is the highest monthly total in the history of the regional office and the entire country for the period.

Of the total arrests, some 1,262 were Other Wanted Persons (OWPs) and 241 were Most Wanted Persons (MWPs).

Bulacan recorded the highest number of arrests with 327, followed by Pampanga with 270, Nueva Ecija with 247, Tarlac with 197, Bataan with 164, Zambales with 101, Angeles City with 88, Aurora with 59, and Olongapo City with 50.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez said the October accomplishment reflects the sustained implementation of the Own the Project (OTP) approach, which places direct responsibility on commanders for locating and accounting for wanted persons in their areas.

“The objective is not simply to produce higher arrest figures every month. The real objective is to reduce the number of wanted persons who remain at large and ensure that warrants issued by our courts are acted upon,” Mendez added.

He noted that monthly arrest figures may eventually decline as more standing warrants are served and the backlog continues to shrink.

“That is the kind of decline we want to see. If fewer wanted persons remain unaccounted for because more warrants have already been served, then the system is doing what it is supposed to do,” Mendez said.

Since the start of the OTP implementation in August, the PRO3 said it has already accounted for thousands of wanted persons.

Mendez directed police commanders to continue their operations against the remaining fugitives and strengthen coordination to prevent warrants from remaining unattended. |via Tristan Jingco