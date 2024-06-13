151 Capas folks get land titles from DENR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) awarded 151 land titles to residents of Capas town in Tarlac province under the agency's Handog Titulo program.

The awarding coincided with Tarlac’s 151st founding anniversary where 151 land titles were awarded to the residents of Barangay Cristo Rey in said town.

The land titles were handed over to the beneficiaries by DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo and Tarlac Governor Susan Yap.

The titles included 146 residential and five agricultural patents, according to the DENR.

The agency said the residential patents cover 17,817 square meters, while the agricultural patents span 38,985 square meters.

The initiative is part of DENR’s “Handog Titulo” program, which aims to foster rural development and provide economic opportunities by ensuring land tenure security for farmers.

Pablo said that “securing land tenure is essential for agricultural progress and rural prosperity, as it boosts productivity and enhances the economic resilience of communities.”