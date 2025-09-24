159.1K families affected by bad weather, 4 deaths being validated

MANILA – The number of families affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "habagat", cyclones Mirasol and Nando (international name Ragasa) have climbed to 159,197, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

In its 6 a.m. situational report, the agency said this is equivalent to 692,707 individuals residing in 1,298 barangays in 11 regions -- Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

As of this posting, 8,344 families are being helped inside 516 evacuation centers, while another 4,723 families are being aided outside.

Four reported deaths are now undergoing verification -- two in Central Luzon, one in Cagayan Valley, and another in Cordillera.

Also undergoing validation are reports of 11 injured and one missing.

Meanwhile, damaged houses were placed at 128, of which 111 were classified as "partially damaged" and 17 as "totally damaged".

These were incurred in Ilocos Region, CAR, Central Calabarzon, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, the agency said. (PNA)