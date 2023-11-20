159,536 patients in CL get help from DOH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 159,536 patients in Central Luzon have received from the Department of Health (DOH) a total P889.43 million worth of financial assistance from January to December 2022 under the Malasakit Center Program.

DOH Central Luzon said the assistance is channeled via five Malasakit Centers in the region which include the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, and Talavera General Hospital.

Patients in facilities managed by local government units like Aurora Memorial Hospital, Bulacan Medical Center, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital, Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte, Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital, Rafael Lazatin Memorial Hospital, Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital, Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital, Tarlac Provincial Hospital, and President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital also benefit from the program.

Malasakit Centers serve as a one-stop shop where indigent and financially incapacitated patients can avail of medical and financial assistance from DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The program is for indigent patients who have consulted with, or admitted in partner hospitals, who must bring their hospital bills, medical abstract and filled-out Malasakit Unified Form to avail of the assistance and services.