15K flock to N. Ecija's Bayanihan Concert

An estimated 15,000 spectators filled the open carpark of SM City Cabanatuan on April 25, 2026 as Nueva Ecija marked its 225th founding anniversary through a vibrant “Bayanihan Concert”.

The festival was formally integrated into the province’s official celebration.

Spearheaded by the Provincial Government of Nueva Ecija, under Governor Aurelio Umali, the event signaled the start of what officials envision as a yearly tradition for Novo Ecijanos, highlighting unity and shared pride in local heritage.

True to the bayanihan spirit, the concert brought together families and communities for an evening of entertainment and camaraderie.

The program featured comedy acts from Petite and Ayee, followed by a special musical performance from Piolo Pascual.

Acclaimed OPM bands Rivermaya and Sponge Cola delivered crowd-favorite hits, energizing attendees and turning the concert into a festive showcase of Filipino music.

The celebration culminated in a colorful fireworks display that illuminated the night sky over Cabanatuan City, drawing loud applause from the crowd and closing the evening on a high note.

Following its strong debut, the Bayanihan Concert is poised to become a centerpiece of Nueva Ecija’s annual founding anniversary, fostering a deeper sense of community and cultural pride in the years ahead.