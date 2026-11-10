15th ALIC opened in Clark

The 15th ASEAN Labour Inspection Conference (ALIC) was opened in Clark Freeport on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The event was led by DOLE Secretary Francis N. Tolentino, together with officials from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), delegates from various Southeast Asian countries, and representatives of different organizations.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda welcomed the delegates and guests. She expressed the provincial government’s support for promoting workers’ rights, safety, and welfare.

Pineda said that true progress is not measured solely by economic growth, but by how the rights, safety, and dignity of every worker are protected.

The conference also featured the launching of ASEAN Guidelines on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in the Informal Sector aimed at strengthening the safety and protection of workers in the informal sector.

Another is the ASEAN Guidelines on Strengthening Labour Inspection in the Fishing Sector, aimed at safeguarding the rights, safety, and welfare of workers in the fishing industry.

With the theme, “Strengthening Labour Inspection in Global and Regional Supply Chains: Accountability, Transparency, and Decent Work,” the gathering seeks to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN member states in promoting fair, safe, and decent working conditions.

The event also showcased booths featuring local products, arts, and the craftsmanship of workers and artisans from Central Luzon.

These included well-known Kapampangan delicacies such as barquillos, polvoron, pastillas, and cashew marzipan from Sasmuan; oraro and handcrafted works by skilled woodcarvers from Guagua; as well as basket-weaving products from Angeles City.

These products not only showcase the region’s rich culture and traditions but also reflect the talent, hard work, dedication, and creativity of local workers who continue to contribute to the region’s economy and cultural heritage.

In Pampanga, every worker matters. From industrial and fishing industry workers to farmers, small business owners, woodcarvers, weavers, and other local artisans, everyone deserves recognition, respect, and protection. (Via Pampanga PIO)