16 companies conferred 'Bagwis' awards from DTI

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Sixteen business firms in the province of Tarlac were conferred the Bagwis Award by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for their exemplary and strong support to consumer welfare advocacy.

"Bagwis" is given to retail establishments that uphold consumers rights, and practice responsible business to provide consumers value for money.

This year’s recipients of the Gold Award were Robinsons Supermarket Corporation in Bamban; Robinsons Supermarket Corporation in San Vicente, Tarlac City; and Wilcon Depot Inc. in San Rafael, Tarlac City.

Toyota Tarlac was reassessed as Gold awardee while Waltermart Supermarket Inc. Concepcion (from Bronze); Pan Appliance Corporation in Paniqui (from Silver); and K Servico Inc. in Tarlac City (from Silver) were upgraded to the same award.

The other 2023 Gold awardees were Motortrade Nationwide Corporations in Poblacion Norte, Paniqui; Motortrade Nationwide Corporations in Abangon, Gerona; Motortrade Nationwide Corporations in Gavino, Victoria; Motortrade Nationwide Corporations in San Fernando, Victoria, Motortrade Nationwide Corporations in Sta. Ignacia; Motortrade Nationwide Corporations in San Nicolas, Tarlac City; Waltermart Supermarket Inc. in Capas; and Magic Appliance Center in Paniqui. Wilcon Depot Inc. in Paniqui was cited as the lone bearer of the Bronze Award.

Under the Bagwis program, the Gold Award is granted to establishments which achieved the Silver Award requirements, and complied with some elements aligned with ISO-9001; the Silver Award for establishments which met the Bronze Award requirements on top of its Social Responsibility program; and the Bronze Award is conferred to establishments compliant with Fair Trade Laws, and have established a Consumer Welfare Desk or Customer Service Counter.

The Bagwis Seal of Excellence is valid for three years from the date of awarding. It is reevaluated by DTI to ensure the compliance of establishments to the standards and criteria of Bagwis.