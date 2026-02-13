16 nabbed for crimes, drugs: Pampanga PPO

Some 16 individuals were arrested for illegal drugs and other crimes following several police operations conducted across Pampanga on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the operations resulted in the seizure of P60,724 worth of shabu.

The activities included buy-bust operations, serving of warrants of arrest, and the apprehension of individuals with pending criminal cases.

In Mabalacat City, three suspects were arrested in Barangay Dau during a buy-bust operation, where approximately five grams of shabu worth ?34,000 were confiscated.

In other operations, police also arrested a wanted individual for reckless imprudence resulting in serious and slight physical injuries and another person for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22.

In Mexico, a man was arrested in Barangay Sto. Cristo for slight physical injury against a minor. Another individual in Barangay Parian was apprehended by virtue of an alias warrant for violation of BP Blg. 22.

Another person was arrested in Barangay Dila-Dila in Sta. Rita town during a buy-bust operation that yielded 1.4 grams of shabu valued at P9,520.

In Arayat, police served a warrant of arrest against an individual in Barangay Buensuceso for violation of the Bouncing Checks Law.

A separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Camba led to the seizure of one gram of shabu worth P6,800.

In Santa Ana, an individual applying for a National Police Clearance was flagged through the E-Warrant System and was subsequently arrested at the municipal police station in Barangay San Juan for grave threats in relation to Republic Act 7610.

In Candaba, two suspects were arrested in Barangay Paralaya during a buy-bust operation. Authorities confiscated two sachets of shabu weighing 0.77 grams and 0.76 grams, with a combined value of P10,404.