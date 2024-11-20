1,620 Capitol scholars get financial assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 1,620 college scholars of the Provincial Government of Pampanga from different towns and cities received financial assistance on Tuesday, November 19 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center (BZGCC).

Acting Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led the event where each beneficiary received P4,000.

“Atin yamung sisikaswan i gov, pero pasabi na kekayu, magaral kayung masalese at love na kayu, at love na kayu namang Nanay,” Pineda said.

The Efap provides financial assistance to indigent students to help them defray school-related expenses.

The program covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

Pineda said "the future of the province and families are in the hands of well-educated youth."

During Pineda's term as governor, the provincial government invested P1.2 billion on education.

For 2020 to 2021 alone, the provincial government gave the students under Efap P24,733,000 and P23,283,000 for the first and second semesters, respectively.

The provincial government also provided some P6,184,000 financial assistance to Alternative Learning System learners (ALS) for 2021.

The total assistance given to ALS learners in the last three years reached P9,330,000, Pineda said.