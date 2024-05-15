165 Chinese deported -- BI

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that a total of 165 Chinese nationals were deported.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the 165 Chinese are among those arrested by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in March this year in Bamban, Tarlac.

Th PAOCC discovered that the arrested individuals were involved in scamming activities.

They were also found to have violated Philippine immigration laws by failing to present their travel documents, for overstaying and being undesirable aliens, the BI said.

The BI said it was set to deport 167 foreign nationals.

However, two were deferred departure after having been found to have pending local cases in the Philippines.

The deportees boarded a Philippine Airlines flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Pudong, China.

As a result of the deportation, all 165 foreign nationals have been included in the BI’s blacklist, barring their re-entry to the Philippines.