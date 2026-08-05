1,667 Kapampangans get aid under UPLIFT program

A total of 1,667 Kapampangans received financial assistance under the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Assistance Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Each beneficiary received ₱2,000, the provincial government said.

Under the program, qualified beneficiaries will continue to receive monthly assistance for up to six months.

The payout was led by Governor Lilia Pineda, together with DSWD Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, 4th District Board Member Kaye Naguit, and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manarang.

In addition to the cash assistance, the provincial government also distributed food packs and free medicines to the beneficiaries.

The UPLIFT program is a DSWD initiative that provides financial assistance to families amid rising fuel and energy costs.

A digital registration and verification process was conducted for beneficiaries.

Through this system, recipients may register their information and choose their preferred payment platform, such as GCash, to receive the aid.

This initiative aims to make the distribution of financial assistance faster, more convenient.