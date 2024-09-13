1,674 students get aid from Ched

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 1, 674 college students from different tertiary institutions received financial assistance from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) under the Tulong-Dunong Program (TDP).
The distribution of the assistance was held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center recently.
Governor Dennis Pineda and CHED Chairman Prospera "Popoy" De Vera III attended the event.
Each student received P7,500 from Ched. The Provincial Government of Pampanga gave an additional P1,000 to each beneficiary.
The CHED said the TDP 2024-2025 aims to “provide financial assistance to qualified and deserving students pursuing a college degree.”
Qualified students receive P 7,500 per semester, the CHED said.