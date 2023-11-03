1.6M people visited cemeteries on Nov 1

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Despite the rains on November 1, an estimated 1.6-million people visited their departed loved ones in different cemeteries in Central Luzon, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported.

Based on PRO-3's data, there are 684 cemeteries, memorial parks and columbarium across the region.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said around 1,607,212 folks in the region were seen coming in and out of the cemeteries during the observance of All Saints' Day.

Some families chose to spend the entire day by their departed loved ones' graves, the police official said.

Others decided to light candles, offer prayers, and then depart, he added.

On the same day, Hidalgo said police were able to confiscate various prohibited items through strict inspection and frisking of bags.

The seized items included 32 bladed weapons, 11 alcoholic drinks, six karaoke/videoke systems, and two playing cards.

"Amidst the huge number of visitors in cemeteries, the Central Luzon police was able to maintain a generally peaceful observance of All Saints' and Souls' Days in the region," Hidalgo said.