16th ICT summit held in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO-- The 16th National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) Summit was held over the weekend at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga City.

The three-day summit was hosted by the NICP, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Bataan ICT Development Council Inc., and the city government of Balanga.

The event featured panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to advance the country’s ICT sector and build connections among stakeholders, as well as reduce the digital division between urban and rural areas.

During the summit, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said that the IT and Business Process Management sector are expected to create 2.5 million jobs and generate nearly US$60 billion in revenue by 2028, with over half of those opportunities projected for rural regions.

He also announced the inclusion of six new digital cities—Bacoor, Calamba, General Trias, Los Baños, Olongapo, and Tarlac—into the national roster of 25 digital cities.

Uy said these areas have demonstrated their readiness for innovation and inclusive growth through their ICT roadmaps.

“These cities are positioning themselves as emerging centers for innovation, investment, and growth. Expanding our digital cities list strengthens our commitment to bridging the urban-rural divide with robust ICT infrastructure,” Uy said.

Themed “Bridging Regions, Building Futures: The Power of ICT in Philippine Development,” the summit served as a crucial platform for driving digital transformation nationwide.