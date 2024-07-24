17 families evacuated due to flooding -- PDRRMO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — At least 17 families were evacuated due flooding brought about by the typhoon “Carina” and southwest monsoon.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the affected families are from the City of San Fernando and the towns of Guagua and Macabebe.

In the capital city, three families or 12 individuals from Barangay San Juan are now staying in their barangay hall.

Five families in Guagua moved to San Rafael Function Hall, while nine families in Macabebe town were provided temporary shelter at the Barangay Bebe Anac evacuation center.

The PDRMMO reported that the number of flooded barangays in the province rose to 82 as of yesterday noon.

It added that some 49,390 families or 52,773 individuals are already affected by continuous rains.

The affected individuals are from the City of San Fernando, and coastal towns of Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan, Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin and Sto. Tomas.