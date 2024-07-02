17 seniors get cash incentive from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 17 senior citizens received P100,000 each as cash incentive from the Provincial Government of Pampanga on Monday, July 1.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) facilitated the distribution of aid for the seniors aged 95 years old and up.

Board Members Sajid Eusoof, Fritzie David-Dizon, Micah Gonzales, Claire Lim, and Jhon Carlo Cruz led the event.

Aside from the financial assistance, the beneficiaries also received certificates in recognition of their contribution to the society.

This program is under the provincial Executive Order 683, Series of 2014, “An Ordinance Enacting the Senior Citizen Code of the Province of Pampanga.”

Previously, seniors who reach 100 years old are entitled to receive the incentive.

Ordinance 647 or the Senior Citizens Code was amended by the Provincial Board, lowering the age of the beneficiaries from 100 to 95 years old.