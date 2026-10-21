1,725 San Simon drivers get ₱5,400 each from DSWD

Some 1,725 tricycle and jeepney drivers in San Simon received ₱5,400 each in cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the provincial government of Pampanga said.

During Monday’s payout, Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda urged drivers to register and comply with government regulations to qualify for benefits and assistance programs.

Governor Pineda reminded the drivers to prioritize their health and safety amid warnings of extreme heat associated with El Niño in the coming months, the provincial government said.