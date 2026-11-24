As part of this year's campaign to raise awareness and strengthen advocacy against violence against women, I would like to share with my fellow women the importance of knowing and utilizing the mechanisms that protect our rights and welfare. The 2026 theme, "Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity," reminds us that addressing violence against women is not only about prevention but also about guaranteeing that survivors receive the protection and justice they deserve, while perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

First, access to justice must be strengthened. Laws such as Republic Act No. 9262 and other gender-responsive legislation exist to protect women from abuse and violence. However, these laws can only be effective when survivors are able to report incidents without fear, receive proper legal assistance, and trust that their cases will be addressed fairly and promptly. Government agencies, law enforcement authorities, schools, and community leaders all have a responsibility to ensure that victims are heard, protected, and supported throughout the legal process.

Equally important is the protection of survivors. Women who experience violence often face emotional trauma, financial difficulties, and social stigma. Safe spaces, counseling services, temporary shelters, medical care, and psychosocial support can help survivors rebuild their lives and regain their confidence. Families, friends, and communities must also create environments where victims feel safe to seek help and share their experiences without fear of judgment or retaliation.

Ending impunity requires collective vigilance and a firm commitment to accountability. Violence thrives when abusive behavior is ignored, excused, or normalized. Communities must reject the culture of silence by encouraging reporting, supporting survivors, and ensuring that offenders are held responsible for the harm they cause. Every sector of society has a role to play in challenging harmful attitudes and behaviors that perpetuate gender-based violence.

Education remains one of the most powerful tools in preventing violence against women. Schools, media organizations, workplaces, and community groups should continue promoting gender equality, respect, and healthy relationships. By teaching young people the values of dignity, consent, and mutual respect, we help build a future where violence is neither accepted nor tolerated.

Fighting violence against women requires a united and sustained effort. By ensuring justice, protecting survivors, and ending impunity, we affirm the dignity and rights of every woman. Let this 18-Day Campaign serve as a reminder that a society free from violence is not merely an aspiration but a responsibility that belongs to all of us.