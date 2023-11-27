18 ex-rebels surrender

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Eighteen former rebels voluntarily surrendered to the Central Luzon police recently.

Some 34 sympathizers meanwhile renounced their allegiance to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) recently, the Central Luzon police said.

Individuals who surrendered include a former member of Rehiyong Yunit Gerilya under Bagong Hukbong Bayan, four partisans of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) in Pandi, Bulacan, and others from Bayan Muna – Pampanga Chapter (CFO), Alyansa ng mga Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon – Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (AMGL-KMP).

Former members of ANAKPAWIS, AMC – Mabalacat Chapter (Aguman Dareng Maglalutang Capampangan), Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid (LMB) – AMGL Nueva Ecija Chapter (Peasant Women Sector), Pampabansang Katipunan ng Magsasaka (PKM) of Panlalawigang Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Aurora (PAMANA), Milisyang Bayan of KLG TARZAM, and other underground mass organizations also returned to the folds of law, the regional police office said.

Several short firearms and ammunition, homemade shotguns, revolvers, explosives, and subversive documents were also siezed by police from the ex-insurgents.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office III, said the surrender of former rebels is a boost to the anti-insurgency program in Central Luzon.

"Building trust and partnerships with the local population fosters a collaborative environment where information can be shared, and suspicious activities can be reported promptly. We work together in creating a unified front against terrorism towards peace and progress,” he said.