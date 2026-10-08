18 LGUs vow to strengthen child-care, family support

Eighteen local government units in Central Luzon have committed to strengthen child-care services and expand foster and family-based care for children needing protection, support and a permanent home.

The commitment was formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the National Authority for Child Care (NACC).

The participating LGUs are Abucay, Mariveles, Orani, Orion and Pilar in Bataan; Balagtas and Pulilan in Bulacan; City of San Fernando, Arayat, Floridablanca, Guagua, Magalang and Porac in Pampanga; Concepcion, Moncada and San Manuel in Tarlac; and Iba and Subic in Zambales.

NACC Undersecretary Gaby Concepcion said the agreement brings government partners together to ensure that children receive appropriate support and opportunities to thrive.

She stressed that the LGUs now have responsibilities to fulfill beyond the MOA signing.

“Wala na po kayong chance na mag-backout kasi nandito na kayo, commitment na lang ang kailangan namin,” Concepcion said.

The official acknowledged that the operational commitments required from the LGUs are substantial but thanked local officials for taking the time to understand and stand by the agreements they signed.

She said the partnership should result in measurable gains, particularly in foster care.

Concepcion added that even having a single foster parent considered in a participating LGU will be a significant achievement.

“Mag-monitor, kahit isang foster parent lang na ma-consider, achievement [na ito] to all of us,” she said.

Lawyer Madeline Arezu Ty Jam, NACC Deputy Director for Services, said the partnership is ultimately about children who need love, care, protection and a family and place to call home.

“At the heart of every person is a child. A child who wants to get saved. A child who wants to be loved. And a child who simply wants to have a family and a place to call home,” Jam said.

She stressed that stronger cooperation among the NACC, LGUs, social workers, partners and advocates will allow stakeholders to provide more support to children and families.

“Hindi na natin kaya gawin ang lahat ng mga isa, but when we work together, we do more for our children and families,” she said.

Sheila Sicat, Regional Alternative Child Care Office (RACCO) Officer-in-Charge, meanwhile, warned against treating the MOA signing as an accomplishment in itself.

“Signing the agreement is not about achievement itself, it is the beginning of the work and goal,” Sicat said.

She added that the partnership should be measured by the results and changes it bring to the children being served, particularly those hoping for a family that will love, care for and look after them every day.