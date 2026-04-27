1,803 bedridden patients receive help from Capitol

Some ₱9 million worth of financial assistance was distributed to 1,803 bedridden patients through the Nanay Community Workers (NCWs).

The program was implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the provincial government.

Each beneficiary received ₱5,000 from the DSWD.

The provincial gvernment distributed Ensure milk to support the patients’ nutritional needs.

Among the recipients was Loreta Agapito, who received aid for her 94-year-old mother.

She said the project brought significant relief to their family, which relies mainly on support from their children.

Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda reminded the families to continue caring for their loved ones.

They emphasized that emotional support is essential in maintaining health and extending the lives of bedridden patients.