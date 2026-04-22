1,845 attend DMW job fair

A total of 1,845 job seekers gathered at SM City Pampanga for the Regional Reintegration Network (RRN) Fair led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Region III, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region III and other partner government agencies.

The event brought together six local companies and 11 overseas employers, offering job opportunities.

The event served as a one-stop shop for employment facilitation and reintegration assistance that will allow returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and local residents to access various government programs and services.

As part of the activity, participating agencies signed a Pledge of Commitment to reaffirm their support for the Regional Reintegration Network.

The RRN is a coordination mechanism of DMW aimed at strengthening the delivery of reintegration programs and services for OFWs and their families.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Reintegration Network and the Bagong Pilipinas governance agenda, which promotes safe, dignified, and sustainable reintegration through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

DOLE Regional Director Geraldine M. Panlilio reiterated the agency’s support for DMW-led reintegration efforts.

She underscored the importance of a whole-of-government approach.

“DOLE stands in full support of the Department of Migrant Workers in the implementation of reintegration initiatives for our OFWs. Through strong inter-agency coordination, we ensure that government services remain accessible, responsive, and aligned with the needs of our returning workers,” Panlilio said.