187 workers rescued from Porac POGO hub

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 187 foreign and Filipino workers were rescued after a raid conducted by authorities at a Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator (POGO) complex in Porac town on Wednesday evening.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), together with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Special Action Force and the local police served a search warrant against Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Incorporated.

The POGO hub is located inside Royal Garden Estate, located along the boundaries of Porac and Angeles City.

The search warrant was issued by Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 14 against the POGO company over reports of human trafficking, torture, and scam activities within the establishment.

Of the total 187 workers rescued, 158 foreigners are Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysians, Myanmar and Korean, while 29 are Filipinos.

PAOCC said the rescued foreigners are now undergoing biometrics at the Bureau of Immigration.