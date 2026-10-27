18M ketamine seized in Port of Clark: PDEA

A 26‑year‑old man was arrested after claiming a parcel containing ketamine worth P18,725,000 following an interdiction operation at the Port of Clark at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspect as Tony, a resident of Rodriguez, Rizal.

The agency said the parcel, which originated in Amsterdam, Netherlands, was declared as “sodium bicarbonate cleaning powder”.

The cargo arrived at the Port of Clark on October 10, 2026.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects. It is classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165.

The operation was conducted by personnel of PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, PDEA Clark International Airport Inter‑Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, Bureau of Customs‑Port of Clark, PNP Aviation Security Unit 3, and PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being prepared against the apprehended man.