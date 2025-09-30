19 individuals file estafa case vs BM Shiwen Lim

Pampanga Third District Board Member Shiwen Lim may face a new estafa case after 19 complainants filed a joint affidavit before the City Prosecutor’s Office here.

Based on the records submitted, the case involves allegations of Large-Scale Estafa, which is now under review by the prosecutor’s office.

The complainants submitted documents and pieces of evidence alleging that Lim “enticed them to enter into an investment scheme he had offered.”

The complainants claimed that Lim promised them returns, but these were never delivered and they also failed to recover their invested capital.

Lim earlier said that he is not evading his obligations to investors.

He admitted that his company suffered losses, which led to the failure of some agreements with the complainants.