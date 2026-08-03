19-K families in Masantol get food packs from DSWD

A total of 19,261 families affected by flooding in Masantol town received Family Food Packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday.

The food packs were distributed simultaneously across all 26 barangays.

“Ang adbokasiya po natin ay walang maiiwan kaya siniguro natin na walang barangay ang hindi makakatanggap ng ayuda,” Mayor Danilo Guintu said.

Guintu thanked the DSWD and the provincial government of Pampanga for the assistance extended to the residents.

The mayor assured the constituents that the municipal government will continue to seek out aid and implement programs for Masantol residents.

“Tuluy-tuloy po ang pagtatrabaho natin para tuluy-tuloy ang programa para sa mga Masantoleño,” Guintu said.