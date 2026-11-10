19 LGUs earn ideal rating in child protection assessment

Nineteen local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga received recognition for achieving the Ideal Level of Functionality in the 2026 assessment of their Local Councils for the Protection of Children (LCPC).

The awards were conferred on Tuesday, November 9 as part of the Provincial Children’s Month celebration by the Provincial Council for the Protection of Children (PCPC), through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The LGUs of Floridablanca, Lubao and San Simon obtained perfect scores of 100%, while Santo Tomas ranked next with 98.86%.

Other awardees were the local governments of Mabalacat City (96.46%), Porac (95.31%), Bacolor and Guagua (95.20% each), Candaba (94.80%), Mexico (92.91%), Sasmuan (92.40%), Apalit and Arayat (91.20% each), Minalin (89.46%), City of San Fernando (88.91%), Magalang (88.31%), Santa Rita (87.71%), San Luis (84.91%) and Santa Ana (82.51%).

The Capitol said the Ideal Level is awarded to LCPCs that obtain assessment scores of 80% to 100%, based on four criteria: organizational sustainability, policies and plans for children, budget allocation and utilization, and service delivery monitoring and management.

Board Member Fritzie David-Dizon, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender and Development, and DILG Provincial Director Myra Soriano led the awarding ceremony.